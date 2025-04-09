Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC set a C$16.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.57.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,845. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

