FY2025 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Increased by Analyst

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $7.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.21. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $98.46 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.