FY2025 EPS Estimates for General Mills Cut by Zacks Research

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.42. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82. General Mills has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,054,000 after buying an additional 3,058,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

