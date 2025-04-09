FY2025 EPS Estimates for Penumbra Decreased by William Blair

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

Penumbra Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $256.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.90.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,498. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $96,094.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,435.56. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 893.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.