G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIII. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

GIII traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 991,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,106. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 472,862 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 236.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 198,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

