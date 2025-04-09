Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE GTES opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,450 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

