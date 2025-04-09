General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on May 9th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 5.6% increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $17.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of GD stock opened at $254.09 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Dynamics stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.12.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

