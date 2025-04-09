Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 4.5 %

LAND stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 745,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $338.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of Gladstone Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

