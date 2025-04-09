Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 182741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $601.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.