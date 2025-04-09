Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 57246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

