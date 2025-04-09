Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 2,774,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8,079% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.
