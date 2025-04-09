Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $21.47. Gold Fields shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 1,349,570 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after acquiring an additional 211,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,973 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $33,486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,164,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
