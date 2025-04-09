Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4,865.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,698,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.