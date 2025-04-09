Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $34.81. 551,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,613,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

