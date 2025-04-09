Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 34,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 28,997 shares.The stock last traded at $50.47 and had previously closed at $50.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $582.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840.28. This trade represents a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

