Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $226,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 5.4 %

DBRG opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 225.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

