Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. 2,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,294,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 762,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 513,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth $8,400,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

