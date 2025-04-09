Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 93,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,960. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -190.13 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 33.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $554,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,916,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 276.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 138.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,033 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

