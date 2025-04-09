Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

ELV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.71.

Elevance Health stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.25. The stock had a trading volume of 369,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.05.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

