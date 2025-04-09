H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Releases Earnings Results

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (56.80) (($0.73)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H C Slingsby had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

H C Slingsby Stock Performance

H C Slingsby stock remained flat at GBX 225 ($2.88) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.39. H C Slingsby has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.46). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.55.

About H C Slingsby

HC Slingsby PLC is a 130 year old, omnichannel distributor of industrial and commercial equipment. Our range of over 45,000 products, encompasses everything that you need for the workplace.

