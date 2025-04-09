H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Releases Earnings Results

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (56.80) (($0.73)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H C Slingsby had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.

LON:SLNG opened at GBX 225 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.39. H C Slingsby has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.55.

HC Slingsby PLC is a 130 year old, omnichannel distributor of industrial and commercial equipment. Our range of over 45,000 products, encompasses everything that you need for the workplace.

