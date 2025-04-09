Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Trading 3.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 575,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,663,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Stock Up 8.8 %

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hafnia by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hafnia by 1,775.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,124,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 2,010,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hafnia by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

