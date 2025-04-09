Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 283,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,567.40. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,286,568 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.