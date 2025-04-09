Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HG. Quarry LP boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,383. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HG stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.