Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Buys £23,800 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($30,411.45).
Hargreaves Services Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of LON:HSP traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 559 ($7.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 643.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 593.97. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 479.50 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 720 ($9.20). The company has a market capitalization of £188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 EPS for the current year.
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).
