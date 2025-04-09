Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12 on April 21st

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1245 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 196.3% increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Harmony Gold Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years. Harmony Gold Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

