HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "neutral" rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA traded down $9.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.72. 459,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,616. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

