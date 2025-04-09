Head to Head Comparison: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) vs. South Bow (NYSE:SOBO)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and South Bow”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $940.64 million 2.11 $126.24 million $2.99 12.40 South Bow $2.12 billion 2.15 $385.21 million $1.85 11.84

Profitability

South Bow has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and South Bow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 13.15% -155.77% 8.39% South Bow N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delek Logistics Partners and South Bow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 1 0 3 0 2.50 South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23

Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. South Bow has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given South Bow’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Bow is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 147.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats South Bow on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

