Head to Head Review: TerrAscend (TSNDF) and Its Competitors

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TerrAscend to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s rivals have a beta of -19.59, suggesting that their average share price is 2,059% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.07 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.29

TerrAscend’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TerrAscend and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 321 262 606 34 2.29

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 72.88%. Given TerrAscend’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

