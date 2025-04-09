Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 497,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 683,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 104,092 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.