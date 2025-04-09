Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 24.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 833.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.22%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

