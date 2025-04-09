Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.05. Approximately 796,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 792,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWX. Desjardins downgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWX

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Headwater Exploration

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.63.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.97, for a total transaction of C$37,638.00. 5.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.