Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCAT. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.43. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $37,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,108. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at $977,450. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,030 shares of company stock valued at $263,269 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $324,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 66,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

