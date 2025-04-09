Hello Group Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.