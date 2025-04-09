Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 61440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.