Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $20.04. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 18,639 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $703.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Financial news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at $992,832.33. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,311 shares of company stock worth $369,193. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 794.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 475.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

