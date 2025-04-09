HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 14% – Should You Sell?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.33. 56,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 294,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $234.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 766.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 509.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

