Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 4.1% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hubbell worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,503,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,985,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $317.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.91. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.43 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

