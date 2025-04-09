ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.48. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 137,736 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ICL Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 23,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,140,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ICL Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

