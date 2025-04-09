Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

