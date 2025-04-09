Insider Selling: BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) CEO Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,178,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,215.68. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BTCS Trading Up 8.7 %
NASDAQ:BTCS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 382,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,171. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.90. BTCS Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.41.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. BTCS had a net margin of 366.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BTCS Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BTCS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
