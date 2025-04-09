Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 898,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 267,903 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0645 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,407.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

