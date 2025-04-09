Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 898,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 267,903 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.41.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0645 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
