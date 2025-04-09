Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 28042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,154,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,524,000 after buying an additional 177,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 152,299 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,741,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile



The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

