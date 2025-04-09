Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 28042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 4.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
