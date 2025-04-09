Invesco Ltd. Acquires 120,632 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.24% of Electronic Arts worth $472,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,734 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.42.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

