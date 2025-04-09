Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 163.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.42% of Corpay worth $570,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $134,950,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Corpay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corpay by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,702,000 after purchasing an additional 120,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,659,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay stock opened at $280.72 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.22. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.54.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

