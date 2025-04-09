Invesco Ltd. Buys 53,287 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.25% of Rockwell Automation worth $405,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,315,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 109,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock worth $1,321,798 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.47 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

