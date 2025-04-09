Invesco Ltd. Purchases 826,287 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $515,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $205.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

