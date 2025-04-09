Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.72 and last traded at $167.13, with a volume of 1808138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
