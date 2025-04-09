Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.72 and last traded at $167.13, with a volume of 1808138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,882,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

