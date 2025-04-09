Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $424.94 and last traded at $420.95. Approximately 30,212,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 36,231,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.06.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
