Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.97 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 33580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3904 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 180,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9,834.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

(Get Free Report)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

