Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.97 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 33580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3904 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
