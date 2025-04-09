Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.97 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 33580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3904 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 180,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9,834.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

